Lose yourself (literally) in these fun corn mazes around San Diego

What better way to celebrate the start of fall than a trip through a local corn maze? (Photo: Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Fall has arrived, if you can believe it, and some of your favorite activities to celebrate the season are popping back up around San Diego.

That includes corn mazes — a great source of family fun that can also prove a satisfying challenge. When it’s time to head out and get lost in the maize (sorry), look no further than these local spots.

Click on the links for more information on each location, and when in doubt, call ahead:

Oct. 1 – 31, hours vary

Free parking and admission, $4 per person for maze

Pumpkin Station features smaller sites with activities around San Diego and more expansive farm locations in Rancho Bernardo and Bonita. Both of the farms feature an 8-foot-tall corn maze, plus a train ride, petting zoo and — of course — plenty of pumpkins.

COVID-19 Policy: Pumpkin Station says employees are required to wear masks on the job and that unvaccinated customers are recommended to wear masks, which will be available upon request.

Sept. 25 – 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free parking and admission, $5 per person for maze (free for kids 4 andunder)

Mountain Valley Ranch, which you might also know for its annual Christmas tree farm or roping competitions, will feature a corn maze seven days a week this fall. There’s also a petting zoo, “corn cannon,” pumpkin patch and even pony rides some days of the week.

$5 per person, 4 and under are free

Sept. 18 – Nov. 8, hours vary

Free parking, $5 admission, $10 per person for maze

The Carlsbad Strawberry Company, popular for picking with families all summer, converts for fall fun to feature a corn maze, pumpkin patch, “apple cannon” and more. The corn maze boasts a mile-and-a-half of trail and takes about 30 minutes to complete, according to the company. Feeling brave? Learn more about their haunted corn maze in our list of Halloween activities.

COVID-19 Policy: Everyone 2-and-up is required to wear a mask and temperatures are screened at entrance.

Sept. 18 – Oct. 31

Free parking and admission in September, on weekdays | $8 per car October weekends

$3 per person for straw maze

Bates Nut Farm’s pumpkin patch is back, with a more than 50-year history of celebrating fall traditions in Valley Center. Rather than a corn maze, this location features a “straw maze” stacked three bales high. That makes it a good choice for little ones who’d get a bit overwhelmed on larger trails, though adults enjoy the walk too.

This fall will also feature a petting zoo, tractor hay ride, live bands and food vendors, but the nights they’re all available will vary, so give them a call or check their website for updates.