SAN DIEGO — American indie rock band Lord Huron is slated to perform at San Diego’s popular open-air music venue, located on the grounds of Embarcadero Marina Park North, next spring.

The Los-Angeles-based group will sing and play for a San Diego crowd at the Rady Shell on May 22, 2024.

Lord Huron, composed of artists Mark Barry (percussion), Miguel Briseño (bass), Tom Renaud (guitar) and Ben Schneider (guitar and vocals), has toured extensively in North America and Europe.

More notably, the group has appeared at a wide range of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Coachella, Bonnaroo and Newport Folk Festival.

These musicians have been playing music together since childhood, later transforming into a full-fledged band. Performing for sold-out crowds is nothing new for these indie rockers.

Schneider, who was born and raised in Michigan, founded the band. He named it after Lake Huron, one of the five Great Lakes of North America.

According to entertainment company Live Nation, Schneider drew inspiration from the Great Lakes with his music “standing in awe and wonder of the natural world.”

Lord Huron signed with IAMSOUND, and the label released the album “Lonesome Dreams” in 2012.

Later in 2015, came the album “Strange Trails,” which included the song “The Night We Met.” This tune was featured in the Netflix original series “13 Reasons Why,” quickly gaining widespread attention and becoming a hit.

“The Night We Met” was certified platinum in January 2018.

Tickets to the San Diego concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Better mark your calendars Lord Huron fans, this show is most likely to sell out fast.