SAN DIEGO — Two longtime San Diego radio hosts are signing off the airwaves.

Dave Rickards and Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph, co-hosts of the “DSC” morning radio show on 101.5 KGB, will be retiring this December, iHeartMedia San Diego announced Tuesday.

Rickards and Randolph began their San Diego team up in 1990, forming “The Dawn Patrol” on 101.5 KGB with other longtime co-host Shelly Dunn, who retired in 2018.

“It doesn’t happen often, but sometimes a group of people come together and create magic. That’s what happened 32 years ago when ‘DSC’ hit the airwaves on 101.5 KGB,” said a quote attributed to Shauna Moran, Program Director of 101.5 KGB.

Following in his fathers footsteps as a radio personality, Rickards said he knew it was time to retire.

“Not too long ago, Chainsaw and I looked at each other and we knew it was time. There was no regret, no sadness. When you’ve been supported by the greatest radio audience ever for over three decades, there’s no room for anything but profound gratitude,” Rickards said.

Randolph, who is popularly known by his nickname Chainsaw, started his radio career as a student at Fresno State, before being recruited by 101.5 KGB in 1986.

“Getting up and performing these past few decades for our wonderful KGB audience has been, by far, the greatest privilege of my career. It’s been a blast and I’m forever grateful,” Chainsaw said.

Rickards will continue to work with 101.5 KGB in an ambassador role and as a podcast host, iHeartMedia said in a news release.

Current “DSC” cast members Sarah Beebe and Chris Boyer will continue as the hosts of the KGB Morning Show.

“Having been the alarm clock for this city for all these years has been an honor I could have never dared hope for,” Rickards said. “Knowing that Chris Boyer and Sarah Beebe will still be here is sure to provide a familiar wake up for our beloved audience.”