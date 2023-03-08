Rapper Logic performs on stage at the Pier Six Concert Pavilion on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Baltimore. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

SAN DIEGO — Grammy-nominated rapper and record producer Logic is bringing his cross-country tour to San Diego this summer.

Last month, Logic, who’s from Maryland, released his eighth studio album called “College Park,” which includes a 17-track playlist with features from several big names in the genre. He mashes up with RZA, C Dot Castro, Lucy Rose and Big Lendo — just to name a few.

In fact, fans can expect a special guest performance from Memphis, Tennessee-born rapper Juicy J who will be performing alongside Logic in America’s Finest City.

The concert date is scheduled for Thursday, June 29 in Gallagher Square at Petco Park, located at 840 K St. The show will start at 7 p.m.

Presale tickets are currently available for Citi cardmembers and general admission passes are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. More information on purchasing tickets can be found here.

Fans can expect to hear Logic’s newest beats, including “Cruising’ Through the Universe,” “Lightsabers,” Shimmy,” “Paradise II” and more — live in San Diego.