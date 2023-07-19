People are seen gathered at a previous SIP the City Festival. (Credit: SIP the City)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Several urban wineries, meaderies and cideries from San Diego County are coming together next month to host a taste-worthy event.

Dubbed SIP the City, this tasting festival will be returning to Escondido City Hall on Saturday, August 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Event organizers say attendees will have the opportunity to sample unlimited sips from all 14 members of the SIP San Diego non-profit. Some of those participants include:

Carruth Cellars

Gianni Buonomo Vintners

Koi Zen Cellars

Lost Cause Meadery

Propaganda Wine Co.

Solterra Winery

A glass being filled at the SIP the City festival. (Credit: SIP the City)

The three hour festival will also have local vendors on-site, as well as bites from the newly opened California Poppy.

Event organizers also say attendees can expect to enjoy live music in the dome venue at Escondido City Hall.

Plus, there will be SIP San Diego store where the craft — locally-produced wine, cider or mead — will be available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased online for $79 with designated drivers receiving entry for only $25.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to further support the mission of SIP San Diego in an effort “to increase awareness of locally crafted, artisanal wine, mead and cider while creating a collaborative community.”