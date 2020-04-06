Local DJ plays for neighbors from downtown high-rise

SAN DIEGO — A local DJ kept spirits high in his downtown neighborhood Saturday night, playing a brief set from his high-rise apartment and bringing fans to their balconies and patios around the neighborhood for a moment of unity during the stay-at-home order.

“I just wanted to bring the city together. I love San Diego,” the DJ, I Am Noel, told FOX 5. “I was trying to figure out a way to give back … I was kind of nervous to do it, because it was one of the biggest stages I’ve been on.”

Noel got a warm reception from surrounding buildings, as neighbors gathered, waved lights, whooped, cheered and sang along during the set.

The artist said the acoustics were actually just right for the moment. “All the buildings are kind of placed properly so that the music went down (in) a way that everyone could hear it,” he told FOX 5. “It was almost like being at Petco Park.”

Noel also made sure to give shout-outs and applause breaks for health care professionals and other front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Noel said requests are rolling in on his social media and he plans to perform again from his balcony, near Symphony Tours, around 8 p.m. on Saturday.