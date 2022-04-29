SAN DIEGO – Two years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerts and shows are back in full swing across the country and Live Nation is celebrating with $25 tickets to some of the most anticipated concerts and shows of the summer and early fall.

Beginning May 4 at 7 a.m. PST, Live Nation will discount select tickets to shows beginning in May, including big names like Aerosmith, 5 Seconds of Summer, Barenaked Ladies, Chelsea Handler, Haim, Josh Groban, Maren Morris, Shania Twain, The Who and many more.

In San Diego, concerts and events included in the promotion will take place at The Magnolia, The Observatory, House of Blues, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, Viejas Arena, Pechanga Arena, and Balboa Theatre.

Below, you will find a list of just some of the acts coming to San Diego, along with dates for their visit:

May 26: New Kids On The Block

New Kids On The Block May 28: Steely Dan, Snarky Puppy

Steely Dan, Snarky Puppy June 4: Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys June 5: Tears For Fears

Tears For Fears June 17: Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire

Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire June 18: Slipknot

Slipknot June 22: AJR

AJR June 21: Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick

Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick July 19: Styx, REO Speedwagon

Styx, REO Speedwagon July 23: The Chicks

The Chicks July 26: Train

Train Aug. 11: Third Eye Blind

Third Eye Blind Aug. 14: Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan Aug. 20: OneRepublic

OneRepublic Aug. 28: Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Sept. 4: Swedish House Mafia

Swedish House Mafia Sept. 9: Keith Urban

Keith Urban Sept. 13: Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons Sept. 16: Maren Morris

Maren Morris Sept. 21: Pitbull

Pitbull Oct. 7: Jack Johnson

The $25 tickets will be on sale to the general public through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10. To see a full list of artists included in the Live Nation promotion and more information, click HERE.