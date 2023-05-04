Frugal concertgoers can save a bundle on thousands of shows across North America this year as part of a popular promotion by Live Nation.

Live Nation’s Concert Week offers fans the opportunity to buy tickets for more than 3,800 concerts and shows across the continent for only $25.

The annual weeklong event features more than 300 acts across multiple music genres and performance mediums, including concerts by Maroon 5, Shania Twain, Snoop Dogg, Beck & Phoenix, as well as comedy performances by Bill Maher, Chelsea Handler and Ben Schwartz.

Live Nation is offering $25 tickets for thousands of shows starting next week. (Live Nation)
The shows are offered at venues of various sizes across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Tickets go on sale from May 10-16, while supplies last on Live Nation’s website. Presale is available for Verizon customers and Rakuten members.

Participating performers include:

$NOTFrank Turner & The Sleeping SoulsNMIXX
3 Doors Downand The InterruptersThe Offspring
5 Seconds of SummerFuerza RegidaThe Original Misfits
Alejandro FernándezGarbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying BirdsOutlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson & Family
The All-American Rejects, New Found GloryGhostPantera
The Get Up Kids & MoreGodsmack and StaindParker McCollum
Angela AguilarGoo Goo DollsPentatonix
Anita BakerGov’t Mule’s Dark Side of the MulePepe Aguilar
ArcangelHank Williams Jr.Pepe Aguilar Presenta Jaripeo Sin Fronteras
AvatarHayley KiyokoP!NK
Avenged SevenfoldHunter HayesQuinn XCII
BABYMETAL & DETHKLOKIncubusRay LaMontagne
BacilosThe InterruptersRob Zombie & Alice Cooper
Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby LeeIt’s Time Feat: Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard,Rod Stewart
Barenaked LadiesNatalie Grant, Taya, Tamela Mann, Katie TorwaltRuPaul’s Drag Race
Beartooth & TriviumJanet JacksonSad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS
Bebe RexhaJason AldeanSam Hunt
Beck & PhoenixJason LeongSam Morril
Becky RobinsonJelly RollSantana
Ben SchwartzJesse & JoySeal
Big Time RushJimmy CarrSeven Lions
Bill MaherJimmy Eat World & Manchester OrchestraShania Twain
Boy George & Culture Club with Howard JonesJon PardiShinedown
and BerlinKeith UrbanSlightly Stoopid
Breaking BenjaminKevin HartThe Smashing Pumpkins
Bret Michaels Parti-GrasKIDZ BOP KidsSnoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More
Brooks & DunnKountry WayneStassi Schroeder
Bryan AdamsLarry JuneStavros Halkias
Charlie PuthLeon LarreguiSubtronics
Chelsea HandlerLewis BlackSummer Block Party Presents Jodeci
The ChicksLionel Richie and Earth, Wind & FireTARJA
Colin JostLL Cool JTLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston
Counting CrowsLogicTony Baker & KevOnStage
Darius RuckerLouis TomlinsonTrey Kennedy
David SpadeLovett or Leave ItVALLEY
Def Leppard & Mötley CrüeLuke BryanVillano Antillano
Dermot KennedyLynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ TopVolbeat
Dierks BentleyMacklemoreW.A.S.P.
DisturbedMaisie PetersWalker Hayes
The Doobie BrothersMåneskinThe Warning
Don ToliverMan With A MissionWaterparks
Dream TheaterMarca MPWeezer
Edén MuñozMarco Antonio SolísWhiskey Myers
Eladio CarrionMariachi Vargas de TecalitlánWizkid
Electric CallboyMaroon 5Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
Elvis Costello & the ImpostersMatchbox TwentyYellowcard
Fall Out BoyMiranda LambertYoung the Giant with Milky Chance
ForeignerMudvayneYungblud
NickelbackZac Brown Band

Tickets for each event are $25 with fees included, although local tax does apply depending on each venue.