The Walt Disney Co. is releasing a live-action “Pinocchio” movie alongside new content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic to celebrate Disney+ Day, according to a press release from the company.

Disney+ Day is a celebration for the company’s Disney+ streaming service. The celebrations will take place on Sept. 8 this year.

The live-action “Pinocchio” movie will retell the classic film with CGI elements. The movie will star Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the woodcarver who creates Pinocchio and treats him like a real boy.

The film also features Keegan-Michael Key, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Lorraine Bracco.

Other movies and shows that will debut on Disney+ day will be:

“Cars on the Road”

“Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances”

“Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory”

“Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs”

“Growing Up”

“Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder”

“Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return”

“Remembering”

“Welcome to the Club”: A new Short from The Simpsons

“Tierra Incógnita”

A new episode of Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” will also premiere.

The Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will take part in the celebration by allowing Disney+ subscribers with a valid theme park reservation to enter the park 30 minutes before the parks officially open. Guests who will be staying at hotels within the resorts can enter 60 minutes before the parks open, a press release said.

Subscribers will also have complimentary Photo Pass photo downloads at select locations within both resorts. Photo Pass is a park service where professional photographers take pictures of guests at iconic park landmarks like Space Mountain.

The Disneyland Resort will be decked out in blue décor to match the Disney+ design. Attendees will be able to eat specialty blue-colored foods at select locations.

Disney theme parks around the world will celebrate the day as well.

More Disney celebrations will follow Disney+ Day as the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event takes place at the Anaheim Convention Center from Sept. 9-11.