SAN DIEGO — A Little Mermaid-inspired tea party is set to be hosted at a San Diego hotel next month and will feature an array of experiences.

The Enchanted Tea Under the Sea event will take place downtown at The Westgate Hotel on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to dress up for the occasion, which will be held the hotel’s Versailles Ballroom. Tea or hot chocolate will be served with house-made pastries, tea sandwiches and luxurious desserts.

Here’s a sneak peek of tea party desserts to be served. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/The Westgate Hotel)

Event organizers say the “magical afternoon” will include entertainment complete with songs, a princess oath and photo-ops that will capture a fairy tale come true.

But that’s not all — event organizers say there will also be a special appearance from Ariel herself.

The tea party will have communal table seating and event organizers explained that tickets purchased together guarantees those attendees will be seated together. Guests that purchase tickets separately but wish to sit together, can request this on the reservation notes.

Tickets for adults and children under the age of 1 can be purchased for $95. Parking for the event is $10 for ticketholders.

For those ready to take a dive under the sea, this enchanted party may be just the spot of tea you need.