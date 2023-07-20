SAN DIEGO — Southern California is known for its great weather and abundance of farmers markets, but there’s one in San Diego that stood out in the eyes of a popular travel website.

With the farm-to-table movement picking up steam, USA Today says there are over 8,600 farmers markets registered in the USDA Farmers Market Directory as of July 2023.

The publication asked a panel of experts to nominate their top picks nationwide and then asked their readers to vote on their favorites. After a four-week voting window, the results are in.

Little Italy Mercato Farmers Market was nominated as the fourth best farmers markets in the country by USA Today. This is San Diego’s largest farmers market.

“Don’t leave without checking out the olive oil, bread and sauces from local makers,” USA Today wrote. “Patrons love the ambience, amazing cuisine and Italian American history in this downtown setting.”

Open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Little Italy Mercato features farm fresh produce, pastured eggs, poultry, meat, nuts, plants, fish, sauces and much more from local food makers.

On Saturdays, the market covers six city blocks on West Date Street from west of Kettner Boulevard to Front Street. On Wednesdays, the market fills three blocks from Kettner Boulevard to State Street.

Another Southern California spot that made the top 10 is the Santa Monica Farmers Market in eighth place, according to USA Today. This Los Angeles area market is open Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Open year-round, it’s considered southern California’s largest and most diverse grower-only farmers’ market and draws thousands of shoppers to its bountiful stalls every week,” USA Today wrote.

The full list of top 10 farmers markets in the US based on Readers’ Choice can be found here.

If you’re looking for something to do this this weekend, head on over to Little Italy Mercato to see what all the rave is about.