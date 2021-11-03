List: These local eateries will be featured in SDSU’s new stadium

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University has announced eight of the food vendors slated for its new stadium in Mission Valley, with some familiar names topping the list of local favorites.

The stadium will feature stands from:

Batch & Box

Best Pizza and Brew

Cali BBQ

The Crack Shack

Everbowl

Gaglione Brothers

Hodad’s

The Taco Stand

The stadium will host its first Aztecs home game on Sept. 3, 2022. It will mark the culmination of a years-long project to remake the home of SDSU football, with crews tearing down the former SDCCU Stadium (still known to many as “the Q” from its days named for Qualcomm) and replacing it with a 35,000-seat stadium.

In addition to home football games, the stadium will be home to an estimated 300 events annually, including soccer games, concerts, festivals and other entertainment.

The school recently announced football season ticket prices for the venue’s inaugural year.

A rendering shows plans for San Diego State University’s new Aztec Stadium in Mission Valley. (Photo: SDSU)

The Aztecs got off to a hot start in 2021, starting 7-0 before losing their rivalry game to Fresno State University last week. The team has been playing its “home” games in Carson while it awaits the stadium’s completion.