The lineup for San Diego Bayfest is out. (Image released by San Diego Bayfest)

SAN DIEGO — The lineup for the 4th Annual San Diego Bayfest has officially been released.

The lively event, which takes place at the the scenic Waterfront Park in downtown, will feature an array of artists, food vendors and some of the city’s best DJs.

Aside from from the craft beers and delicious bites, attendees can also enjoy the musical energy of the following performers:

— Damian “JR. Gong” Marley

Damian is the youngest son of Reggae icon Bob Marley and is the only Jamaican reggae artist in history to win two Grammy Awards on the same night. One of his hit singles, “Welcome to Jamrock,” was listed as one of the Top 100 Songs of the Decade by Rolling Stone.

— Common Kings

This band has been described as “striking the perfect balance between R&B, rock, reggae, pop and island influences.” The group is made up of JR King (vocals), Mata (guitar), Uncle Lui (bass), and Rome (drums).

— Koffee

Mikayla “Koffee” Simpson, 22, describes herself as “sitting somewhere between a singer, a rapper (known as a DJ in Jamaica) and a guitarist” with more traditional Jamaican rhythms.

— Prof

This rapper, who’s from Minneapolis, has songs about everything from heartache to arson. He’s performed at concerts and tours across the country.

— Denm

A part of the indie music scene, Denm is a producer, songwriter and musician who has a history in San Diego. One of his most known pieces of work includes his genre-hopping debut album “Slum Beach Denny.”

— Kahlil Nash

Kahlil Nash is a San Diego based recording artist who won the 2021 San Diego Music Award for Best R&B, Funk, or Soul Album for his EP titled “Transcendence.”

— DJs set provided by Sleeping Giant Music

Sleeping Giant Music, a San Diego-based talent agency, said it booked DJs who “will keep the vibes alive during set changes.” Just a few names that attendees can expect to be spinning live at Bayfest include Unite, Mr. Hek and Green T.

Bayfest is scheduled for July 8 at San Diego’s Waterfront Park with doors set to open at noon.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with general admission passes going for $80 and limited VIP passes available for $300. Those tickets can be purchased here.

According to event organizer’s, all of the days performances will be taking place on one stage.