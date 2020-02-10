Lineup released for new concert venue ‘The Shell’

San Diego Symphony’s new concert venue, “The Shell,” opens this summer. This rendering shows the projected look of the venue once it’s complete. (Photo: San Diego Symphony)

SAN DIEGO — “The Shell,” San Diego Symphony’s new concert venue under construction on the Embarcadero, has released the lineup for its inaugural season.

The schedule is the symphony’s longest ever, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, boasting a 34-concert lineup made up of different series.

The 2020 season includes performances from Broadway stars Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald and Bernadette Peters, Motown singing legends Smokey Robinson and Gladys Knight, and the current incarnation of the Beach Boys. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny and New Zealand rockers Crowded House are among other notable acts.

The lineup includes plenty of performances inspired by beloved films, as well, including presentations of the scores from “The Princess Bride” and “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.” Classical and jazz offerings will return to the symphony season as mainstays.

“You’ll enjoy a stunning breadth and quality of artists including our wonderful orchestra, Music Director Rafael Payare, and superstars from pop, jazz, Broadway, classical, and more,” the Shell’s website reads.

“The unique stage design and spectacular concert shell are further enhanced by cutting-edge sound technology. Newly terraced seating will provide audiences with highly-nuanced sound and cinematic views from any location. We can’t wait for you to experience The Shell.”

The Shell is set to open for its first public concert July 10. You can find more information and buy tickets on the venue’s website.