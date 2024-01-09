SAN DIEGO — Electronic music festival CRSSD is returning to San Diego this March, announcing the spring 2024 lineup this week.

CRSSD’s spring 2024 lineup will have a diverse music lineup, with artists from different genres and eras of electronic music performing in one place, the festival announcement stated.

The music festival is taking over the Waterfront Park at 1600 Pacific Highway in San Diego March 2 and 3. Presale tickets go on sale Jan. 11, with general public tickets going on sale at noon Jan. 12.

Also, don’t miss the afterparty series — CRSSD After Dark.

The Ocean View stage will feature the Italian melodic duo “Tale Of Us,” along with South Africa’s “Black Coffee,” the genre-fluid live act “WhoMadeWho,” eclectic live duo “Red Axes,” Austrian trip-hop pioneers “Kruder & Dorfmeister,” hip-hop and soul influenced producer “Sango” and globally renowned Swedish electronic band “Little Dragon.”

The Palms stage will feature house legend “Armand Van Helden,” Brazilian house music virtuoso “Mochakk,” duo “Astra Club,” Innervisions founder “Dixon,” British UK garage hero “Sammy Virji,” minimal tech mastermind “East End Dubs,” Beatport’s best-selling Minimal/Deep Tech artist of all time “Toman” and “Sofia Kourtesis.”

The City Steps stage will feature techno artists like “TRYM,” “Richie Hawtin,” electronic producer “Jeff Mills,” and “Joris Voorn,” “Héctor Oaks,” and “Tiga.”

Photo Courtesy: CRSSD Festival

The music festival is for those 21 and older. Text “SPRING24” to 855-912-1457 for presale access.

CRSSD Spring 2024 Lineup:

Armand Van Helden

Archie Hamilton

Astra Club

Beltran

Black Coffee

Dixon

DJ Heartstring

East End Dubs

Enzo Siragusa

GusGus (live)

Héctor Oaks b2b Tiga

Jan Blomqvist

Jeff Mills

Joe Kay b2b Jared Jackson

Joris Voorn

KASIA

KI/KI

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Ky William

Little Dragon

Loco Dice b2b Nic Fanciulli

Luuk Van Dijk

Maz

Mochakk

Nils Hoffmann

Red Axes (live)

Richie Hawtin

Roosevelt

Sally C

Sammy Virji

SANGO

SBTRKT

Simon Doty

Sofia Kourtesis

Tale Of Us

Toman

TRYM

WhoMadeWho

X CLUB.