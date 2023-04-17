SAN DIEGO — Heading to SeaWorld San Diego anytime soon? Well, you might want to take advantage of a limited time deal.

The theme park on Monday announced it is offering an “Eat Free” Any Day Ticket, which can be purchased now through April 23, with an option to visit the park on any operating day through June 30.

The single-day ticket costs $109.99 and includes an entrée, a drink and a side or dessert every 90 minutes at select locations, according to park officials.

Guests can grab personal pizza at Manta Pizza, Quesa Birria tacos at Hibisco Modern Mexican, barbecue chicken at Calypso Bay Smokehouse, an Impossible burger at Explorer’s Café, funnel cake at Chicken Snack Shack and more, per SeaWorld.

Water bottles or alcoholic beverages are not featured in the All-Day Dining deal.