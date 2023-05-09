SAN DIEGO — Lil Yachty will be making a stop in San Diego as part of his 39-city global tour.

The popular rapper, known for his songs “the BLACK seminole” and “drive ME crazy!”, is scheduled to perform at SOMA San Diego on Oct. 17, Live Nation Entertainment said in a press release Tuesday.

Lil Yachty, who received media praise about his 2023 psychedelic alternative rock album “Let’s Start Here,” makes the announcement of his “The Field Trip Tour” after recently releasing his highly-anticipated single “Strike (Holster).”

The tour includes appearances in New York, Toronto, Nashville, Oslo, Berlin, London and more.

Tickets become available to the general public starting Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.