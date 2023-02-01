SAN DIEGO — Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne is making a stop in San Diego as part of his 2023 North American tour, it was announced Tuesday.

The rap legend will perform at SOMA San Diego on May 10 as part of his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour. The tour will be presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud and Live Nation.

Known for iconic hits, such as “A Milli” and “Lollipop,” Lil Wayne will embark on a 28-city tour starting in Minneapolis and closing out with three California shows.

Tickets for the San Diego show go on sale at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased on the official Lil Wayne website. Early entry and VIP packages are also available for purchase.

It was recently announced that the five-time Grammy Award winner will be honored alongside music industry icons Missy Elliot, Dr. Dre and Sylvia Rhone at The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective event as part of Grammy Week 2023.

The four artists will receive the Recording Academy Global Impact Award for their personal and professional achievements in the music industry, according to the Grammy Awards website.

It has not yet been announced if any other musical acts will perform at the San Diego show.

Tickets for the show could be in high demand, as SOMA San Diego has floor space for 2,300 people, in addition to two raised VIP areas, according to the venue’s website.

Lil Wayne joins a growing list of musicians to announce San Diego shows in 2023. The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Coldplay, Fall Out Boy, Morgan Wallen, Boygenius and P!nk are among the popular acts scheduled to perform in America’s Finest City this year.