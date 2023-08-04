SAN DIEGO — Attention Barbie fans: a new Dreamhouse-themed pop-up is headed to San Diego next week.

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is set to roll into America’s Finest City in hot-pink style, with a stop at Westfield UTC on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The Barbie Truck Tour set back on the road earlier this year with an all-new look to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the doll’s moving into her original Dreamhouse, a cardboard ranch-style house reminiscent of a 1962 college student’s pad.

This year’s Dreamhouse Living Tour is channeling the flower power of the decade, along with the quintessential hyper-pink Malibu aesthetic that has become synonymous with the Barbie brand.

When the truck arrives in San Diego next week, fans will be able to snag an array of exclusive apparel, home goods and accessories inspired by a day in the life of Barbie while hanging out in her Dreamhouse.

Collectibles available with the colorful truck include everything from graphic tees and hoodies to throw blankets and coasters.

Merchandise prices at the truck range from $12 to $75, according to organizers. Purchases over $40 will include a free gift.

People purchasing merchandise from the Barbie Dreamhouse Truck. (Courtesy of FWD PR)

Merchandise available at the Barbie pop-up. (Courtesy of FWD PR)

Multiple totally Barbie photo opportunities will also be available in front of the colorful backdrop of the truck.

The original Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour kicked off in Los Angeles in 2019, followed by the Barbie Malibu Truck Tour in 2021. The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living tour will continue to travel to different cities throughout the U.S. for the remainder of the year.

For the San Diego stop, the truck will be parked between the stores Pirch and Room & Board. Following San Diego, the Dreamhouse Living Tour will continue its route through the southwest with a stop in Las Vegas on Aug. 19.