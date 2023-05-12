SAN DIEGO — Get ready music lovers, a brand new alternative and indie-pop festival is gearing up to take over San Diego’s Waterfront Park this summer.

Called Bleached Festival, the two-day series, organized by the group Tight Knit, will connect the worlds of alternative, indie-pop and new-age R&B in a laid back, uniquely Southern California concert experience.

The full line-up, released last month, brings together some of the most exciting artists currently on the indie, alternative music scene.

Japanese R&B artist, Joji, and GRAMMY-nominated soul singer, Leon Bridges, will be headlining the jam-packed weekend.

Joji will be taking to the mainstage on Saturday. He is best known for his third album, Smithereens, which dropped last year. With smooth, lo-fi sensibilities and hit songs like “Glimpse of Us,” it was considered one of the best albums of 2022.

While neo-soul singer-songwriter, Leon Bridges, will be headlining Sunday. His acclaimed debut album Coming Home, with heartfelt tracks like “River” and “Smooth Sailing,” was a contender for the best R&B album at the GRAMMYs in 2015.

The likes of Omar Apollo, Lovejoy, Lizzie McAlpine, Stephen Sanchez, Ethel Cain, Dayglow, Caroline Polacheck, Maude Latour and Remi Wolf are among the other nearly 30 notable artists scheduled to take to the San Diego bayfront park during Bleached.

The full line-up of musicians can be found here. Set times will be announced a few days before the event.

The festival is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6. Two-day tickets are already on sale for the festival and can be purchased here.

A limited amount of single-day tickets will be going on sale starting Wednesday, 5/17 at 11 a.m. PST. Any interested music lovers can opt in to a reminder by texting “BLEACHED” to 206-804-2374.