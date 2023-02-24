CARLSBAD, Calif. – San Diegans will find a little piece of home when they visit Legoland at the end of March. The amusement park recently unveiled a Lego figure depicting Petco Park.

The stadium is known to many as the home of the San Diego Padres. Visitors can look at the Lego piece when it first appears at the park on March 23.

Builder assembling Lego version of Petco Park. (Credit: Legoland)

Man wearing a yellow shirt behind the model piece depicting Petco Park. (Credit: Legoland)

A Lego figure of Petco Park placed in the middle of Petco Park in downtown San Diego. (Credit: Legoland)

Organizers said it took builders 1,200 hours to construct and 150,000 bricks to assemble the piece. Legoland visitors will see 1,000 colorful “Minilanders” cheering on the Padres.

The Petco Park Lego piece also features a working video board that displays animated scenes.

The Petco Park Lego structure will be a part of the first-ever Lego version of San Diego at the amusement park, according to park officials.

The builders of the Lego San Diego collection got inspiration from various neighborhoods and landmarks like the Rady Shell, Hotel Del Coronado, California Tower at Balboa Park, the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds and the coastline.

The San Diego Lego piece is in the final stages, according to amusement park officials.