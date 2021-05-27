Legoland California opens The Lego Movie World, 6 new attractions

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) – Streamers filled the air, sparklers burst in the sky and entertainers packed the stage as Legoland California Resort opened The Lego Movie World Thursday, based on the films “The Lego Movie” and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”

Resort President Kurt Stocks and two junior resort ambassadors officially welcomed guests to the new section of the park, which is designed to fully immerse guest into the Lego movie universe and place them onto the streets of Bricksburg.

“We are so proud of this land because families aren’t just stepping into another brilliant, Lego-filled world, but also into a popular world based on the huge film franchise that kids and parents love,” Stocks said. “The Lego Movie World truly has something for everyone, and we are excited to welcome more guests to experience this new land which takes them from theater to theme park.”

The land is the largest addition in the park’s history and features six interactive attractions, including Emmet’s Flying Adventure Ride — on which kids and families hop aboard Emmet’s triple-decker flying couch for an adventure.

Surrounded by a full-dome virtual screen, guests feel the sensation of flying above memorable lands from the films such as Middle Zealand, Cloud Cuckoo Land, Pirates Cove and the Sistar System.

“We are elated to partner with Legoland California, a leader in kids and family entertainment, to bring The Lego Movie World to the West Coast,” said Peter van Roden, vice president of global themed entertainment for Warner Bros. “This highly themed, colorful land is faithfully inspired by the characters, adventures and landmarks made popular in `The Lego Movie’ films, and we are proud to be extending our reach into another family friendly experience.”

In addition to Emmet’s Flying Adventure, kids and families can feel the rush of falling from Unikitty’s Disco Drop and experiencing the many personalities of the feline. The new ride launches guests to the top of Cloud Cuckoo Land, then drops, spins and bounces them back down to earth.

Guests can explore Benny’s Playship, ride Queen Watevra’s Carousel, create at Build Watevra You Wa’Na Build zone, meet Emmet and all his friends in Emmet’s Super Suite and taste themed treats such as Cloud Cuckoo Crepes, Benny’s Rocket Fuel and Everything is Ramen throughout the land.

The new land is be included in the price of admission to the resort.

Guests can purchase tickets and reserve their spot through the resort’s reservation system for their desired park visit. For more resort information, operating schedule and to make reservations, visit: legoland.com/california.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.