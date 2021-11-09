Legoland announces Ferrari ‘build and race’ attraction

LEGOLAND California has unveiled their plan in partnering with Ferrari for a new interactive attraction for kids. (LEGOLAND California)

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Have a need for speed? Well, the world’s first LEGO Ferrari “Build and Race” interactive attraction is coming to Legoland California in spring of 2022.

The Carlsbad theme park announced Tuesday they have partnered with the luxury sports car brand in creating a life-size Ferrari F40 model that puts guests in the driver’s seat as they make their way through the “garage” to the “racetrack” using their creativity and imagination to build, test and race their own LEGO Ferrari.

“Ferrari is renowned for manufacturing cars unique in terms of performance, innovation and design, setting the standard for luxury and excellence within the automotive world,” said Kurt Stocks, president of Legoland California Resort. “We have millions of young guests who can be inspired from this to create their own unique cars in this one-of-a-kind testing and racing facility.”

The experience consists of three zones designed to be interactive and inspiring, according to Jake Gonzales of Legoland.

“A LEGO pit crewmember will greet guests as they enter the attraction, sharing Ferrari fun facts, race history, and showcasing themed LEGO race gear and awards,” Gonzales said. “Once inside the garage, guests have the opportunity to sit in a life-size Ferrari F40 model developed by the LEGO Group and have their photo taken. The journey continues as guests get to tap into their creativity and build their own LEGO Ferrari car to race at one of three racetracks which include the test zone, steering test track and speed test track.”

Legoland says each track offers guests different obstacles, challenges and a chance to clock in the fastest time. Once participants have customized their vehicles and raced them through the obstacles, they will be able to create a custom digital Ferrari race car.

“Guests can digitally scan their vehicle and further customize their Ferrari along with their mini-figure racing driver,” the Legoland official said. “Once complete, the cars are digitally projected on a LEGO racetrack based on Pista di Fiorano (a private racetrack owned by Ferrari mainly for development and testing purposes) and guests can compete with other cars digitally for the fastest race lap.”

Younger guests will have a chance to design their own creation out of bigger bricks in the DUPLO build zone. LEGO mini-figure mechanics and crew members will “prompt build inspirations” throughout the experience.

For Legoland California Resort ticket prices, operating schedule and additional information, visit www.LEGOLAND.com or call 760-918-LEGO (5346).