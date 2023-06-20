CARLSBAD, Calif. — Legoland California is being recognized as one of the best amusement and water parks in the world.

On Tuesday, Tripadvisor released their 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Amusement Parks and Water Parks awards, naming the Legoland as one of the best theme parks not just in the U.S., but around the globe.

Tripadvisor analyzed 12 months of review data from travelers around the world to determine the Best of the Best. Fewer than 1% of their 8 million listings are awarded the distinction, the travel site said.

Legoland California came in as the 6th-best amusement park in the U.S. and the 24th-best in the world. It was the only park in California to make both the U.S. and world rankings.

You can find the full Best of the Best list here.

Located in Carlsbad, Legoland California Resort is a celebration of all things Lego, with their signature bricks inspiring nearly every inch of the park.

In addition to the 60+ rides, Lego characters and shows at the theme park, the resort also has the Legoland Water Park, the Sea Life Aquarium and the Legoland hotel, where guests can stay the night in a Ninjago-themed room. You can even see a Lego version of San Diego at the Miniland USA exhibition.

“We enjoyed Legoland, it was so fun and the pricing on souvenirs and food were actually fair,” said Maria J, one of the 9,015 people to review the park on Tripadvisor. “We enjoyed all the rides with the kids and the staff were all friendly and welcoming.”

Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri was named the top amusement park in the U.S. by Tripadvisor. The park features six world-class festivals, rides, live shows, unique shops and a dozen family restaurants, according to Tripadvisor.

For the best park in the world, you will have to travel all the way to Spain to experience Siam Park, a massive water park located in Tenerife.

California wasn’t the only state to have a Legoland park awarded. Legoland Florida Resort was named the 10th-best amusement and water park in the U.S. by Tripadvisor.