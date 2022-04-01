SAN DIEGO — A unique, Lego-inspired pop-up experience featuring cold drinks, 1 million bricks and “the ultimate nostalgia trip” will stop in San Diego next week.

The Brick Bar, an unofficial event touring several U.S. cities, will set up at the catering company Emjaye Inspired in Scripps Ranch on April 8 and 9.

The pop-up features elaborate building block sculptures and areas where visitors can create their own, according to the event’s info page. Guests can play ping pong on a table made of 22,000 bricks and enter other competitions for prizes.

A bartender will serve up cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages while a DJ plays music throughout the event. Visitors can order food from a menu including chili fries, mac ‘n’ cheese and gyros. And, yes, opportunities for Instagram and TikTok glory abound.

Tickets, which provide 90 minutes to participate in the bar’s activities, cost $22. Kids 5-and-under get entry free of charge and the space clears out for adults 21-and-older after 6 p.m.

The traveling Brick Bar made a stop in Denver before assembling in San Diego, with stops planned for Los Angeles and San Francisco later this month.

The local event’s address is 10455 Pomerado Road. The 90-minute windows start at 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Learn more and buy tickets here.