SAN DIEGO — An afternoon of live music, food, cultural performances and shopping is coming Otay Ranch Town Center to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend.

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, the open-air shopping mall, located at 2015 Birch Rd. in Chula Vista, will be celebrating the occasion with family-friendly fun and a brand new marketplace.

The Las Jefas Market, a pop-up market that has gained popularity throughout San Diego County in the last two years, will display with more than 40 different artisans, food vendors and creatives.

Businesswoman Rocky Bello, the co-creator of Las Jefas Market, said she and her business partner were having difficulty getting into certain markets in the region, so they decided to start their own.

Now, two years after their idea came to fruition, Bellos says “here we are supporting other Latina entrepreneurs and just giving back.”

On Saturday, visitors to Otay Ranch Town Center can spend the afternoon browsing various booths with information related to local Hispanic cultural and civic organizations.

There will also be a wide variety of food choices provided by a selection of vendors, along with live art demonstrations and photo opportunities with authentic Catrinas musical performances.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, marketgoers can take fun shots in a themed photo booth and kids can enjoy creating crafts. More infomation on the event can be found here.

The English translation of Las Jefas is “lady boss,” which is now the name of a marketplace these “boss ladies” take pride in.