Landmark Theatres to close historic Ken Cinema

SAN DIEGO — Landmark Theatres will soon close Ken Cinema, the Kensington theater that has entertained San Diegans for more than seven decades.

San Diego’s last single-screen theater and is known for playing independent, specialized and foreign films, will close next month. The theater opened in 1946 and has been operated by Landmark Theatres since 1975. Its last day will be March 22.

“After long consideration and much effort, we regret that we are unable to continue operating the Ken Cinema,” Landmark Theatres said in a statement.

“The company recognizes what a cherished asset the Ken has been to the neighboring community,” the statement continued. “The changing theatrical landscape and challenges to independent exhibition are the major contributing factors.”

Landmark Theatres also operates Hillcrest Cinemas, which also plays independent, specialized and foreign films.