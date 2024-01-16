Organizers of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have announced Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat as the headliners of this year’s event, along with a massive slate of other big name artists.

Scheduled for April 12-14 and April 19-21, the Goldenvoice-produced festival is in its 23rd year and is expected to draw more than 100,000 people to the Empire Polo Club in Indio per day.

With Anaheim’s No Doubt also reuniting as a part of the bill, Southern California is heavily represented at this year’s festival. Both Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator hail from L.A., while Del Rey lives in the city, according to the L.A. Times.

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean headlined the 2023 festival, with artists like Blondie, Burna Boy, Pusha T, Calvin Harris, Rosalía and Charlie XCX also performing. Blink-182 replaced Ocean, who was injured, in the second weekend.

This year, Del Rey, along with Mexican singer Peso Pluma and Lil Uzi Vert take the stage on Friday, April 12 and 19.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1374A — Pictured in this screengrab: Musical guest Lana Del Rey performs on December 14, 2020 — (Photo By: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

On Saturday, April 13 and 20, it’s Tyler, the Creator, Blur, Jungle and Sublime among many others.

Tyler, the Creator performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Doja Cat, J Balvin, Jhené Aiko and Khruangbin along with Carin León and Lil Yachty are slated to perform on Sunday, April 14 and 21.

FILE – Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. The BET Awards return Sunday, June 26, with a live show that could see Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox snag some trophies. Doja Cat enters the show as the leading nominee with six. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

It is unclear where exactly in the lineup the Gwen Stefani-fronted No Doubt will perform.

While fans can register for access to passes now on the festival’s website, presale begins Jan. 19 at 11 a.m.

“For your best chance at passes, look to weekend 2,” the website states.

A full list of artists performing at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival can be found here.