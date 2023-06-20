LA JOLLA, Calif. — A Fourth of July drone show is coming to La Jolla Shores.

A fleet of 100 drones will light up the skies from the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club at 8:45 p.m. on July 4, the social club announced.

The show will be a 15-minute performance featuring a symphony of lights and colors that are choreographed to simulate fireworks, as well as a variety of patriotic imagery.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Drone Studios to bring an unforgettable Independence Day experience to the La Jolla Shores community,” said William J. Kellogg, president of the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club. “In addition to acknowledging Jeff Stein, founder and CEO of Drone Studios, we would also like to thank club member Jack McGroy for his significant financial contribution, as well as the La Jolla Town Foundation which has supported past fireworks displays and helped make this drone display come to life.”

Attendees can watch the show from the south end of Kellogg Park, or from the surrounding park and beach areas near La Jolla Shores Hotel and the Beach Club.

The community’s transition from fireworks to a Fourth of July drone show is aimed to “reduce the harmful impacts to the environment that traditional fireworks can cause,” La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club said.

Those who want the Fourth of July drone show to become an annual tradition can make tax-deductible donations in support of the event. Check donations can be made to the LJ STEAM Foundation and sent to the address on the website.