Knott’s Berry Farm is planning to hire 2,500 seasonal employees ahead of its spring and summer time park events.

This would be Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Knott’s Berry Farm’s parent company, largest recruitment campaign, a news release said.

The weeklong job fair will be held at the theme park from Feb. 18 until Feb. 24. Interviews will take place daily between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Open job positions include ride operators, security, lifeguards and more.

The hourly pay ranges from $16 to $19 and those with prior experience can earn even more, according to a news release.

Knott’s employees can also receive free admission to the theme park, discounts on food and merchandise items, enjoy employee-only events, and more.