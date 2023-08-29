Knott’s Berry Farm is offering a new merchandise item for guests who may not want to be directly scared by actors at the upcoming Knott’s Scary Farm event.

The item, known as the “No Boo” necklace, will give guests “scare immunity” when attending the Halloween event.

Actors portraying monsters and other scary creatures throughout the park won’t be allowed to directly scare guests wearing the necklace while it’s illuminated and visible, a news release said.

However, the “scare immunity” the necklace offers won’t be in effect in scare mazes throughout the park.

“The program provides families and groups with the flexibility in how they want to experience Scary Farm,” a theme park official said in a statement.

In April, the park announced plans to reimplement its chaperone policy, which was enacted last summer due to increasing fights.

Under the new policy, park guests who are 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone 21 years old or older to be admitted or remain inside the theme park after 4 p.m.

The updated policy applies to all Knott’s Berry Farm and Soak City ticket and season pass holders. The chaperone policy will also be in effect for Knott’s Scary Farm.

The “No Boo” necklace will be available at retail locations throughout the park, California marketplace and can be pre-purchased on the theme park website for $14.99.