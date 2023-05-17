SAN DIEGO — Get ready to dance all night as Romeo Santos is set to perform in San Diego this fall.

Santos, known for his songs “Eres Mía” and “Propuesta Indecente,” brings his Fórmula Vol. 3 Tour to Pechanga Arena on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available to the general public starting May 19 at 10 a.m.

The singer is called the “King of Bachata” for infusing the style of Latin social dance, which originated from the Dominican Republic, with R&B, Hip-hop and Latin urban music.

Formerly a member of the popular Latin group Aventura, Santos’ solo career featured him working with top artists such as Justin Timberlake, Usher, Drake, Lil Wayne, Akon, Nicki Minaj, Carlos Santana, Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, ROSALÍA, Enrique Iglesias and more.

Other career feats from Santos include winning 17 Billboard Latin Music Awards and appearing in films such as “Furious 7” and “Angry Birds.” He is currently one of the most listened to Latin artists on Spotify and viewed on YouTube.