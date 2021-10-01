‘Kids Free San Diego’ offers discounted fun for families this October

SAN DIEGO — Kids Free San Diego kicks off Friday, offering families deep discounts on attractions throughout the county.

Oct. 1 marks the start of the 10th annual Kids Free San Diego and more than 100 hotels, restaurants, attractions, museums, tours and transportation companies are offering discounts this year on family fun.

The deals range from complimentary admission to local museums and theme parks to free boat rides and meals for kids.

Some top savings on attractions highlighted by organizers include:

Free admission to The San Diego Zoo or San Diego Zoo Safari Park for kids ages 3 to 11 when accompanied by a paying adult

or for kids ages 3 to 11 when accompanied by a paying adult Free admission to SeaWorld San Diego (and its Spooktacular) for children ages 3 to 9 with one full-paid adult ticket

(and its Spooktacular) for children ages 3 to 9 with one full-paid adult ticket Free admission for kids ages 2 to 12 at LEGOLAND California Resort with one paid adult admission

More than 20 San Diego museums are offering free admission to kids ages 12 and under with each full-priced adult ticket purchase:

There are also discounts and free admission available for other fun attractions, including a private gondola ride with The Gondola Company, speedboat tours along San Diego Bay with Speed Boat Adventures and Murder n’ Mayhem’s Embarcadero Waterfront History Tour.

A complete list of businesses participating in Kids Free San Diego can be found at SanDiego.org/KidsFree.