SAN DIEGO – Kid Cudi’s next world tour may be heading “To The Moon,” but expect the popular rapper to make a stop in San Diego this fall before turning his attention skyward.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Cudi’s new 27-city tour announced Tuesday. He plans to play an Aug 23 show at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena, the second of three California tour dates on the calendar, including Oakland (Aug. 21) and Los Angeles (Aug. 24).

The two-time Grammy winner is scheduled to play 20 North American shows wrapping Sept. 17 with the inaugural “Moon Man’s Landing” festival in Cleveland alongside Pusha T, Playboi Carti, HAIM and others.

Although known for his music and high-profile collaborations, Cudi also is an actor with dozens of credits to his name, including the slasher film “X” that was released in March and the soon-to-be-released Netflix series “Entergalactic,” which is based on his album scheduled to come out in September.

Expected to appear on the album — his first in nearly three years — is Cudi’s recent single “Do What I Want.”

Tickets can be purchased starting Friday by clicking or tapping here.