DEL MAR, Calif — Actor and comedian Kevin Hart will be taking the stage this summer at the San Diego County Fair.

Hart, the latest act added to the fair’s Toyota Summer Concert Series, will have the crowd laughing out loud on Friday, June 9.

Tickets for the Kevin Hart performance go on sale Friday, April 10. Artist presale tickets will also be available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12.

Tickets for the stand-up comedy show can be purchased here.

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Corona Grandstand Stage, located inside the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The Kevin Hart announcement comes off the heels of fair officials releasing the lineup for the Summer Concert Series earlier this month.

Hart is the first comedy act to be announced for the upcoming Summer Concert Series. Fair officials teased they would have more lienup announcements this week.

Some other big acts that will be performing in Del Mar this summer include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boyz II Men and Switchfoot. There will also be a Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular to close out the fair.

You can see a full list of events coming to the county fair this summer here.

Kevin Hart rose to fame as a stand-up comedian, before transitioning to Hollywood, starring in blockbuster films like Ride Along, Get Hard and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The San Diego County Fair will take place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, from June 7 to July 4.