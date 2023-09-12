DEL MAR, Calif. — KAABOO is making a comeback.

The beloved music festival — featuring top tier bands like the Foo Fighters, Dave Mathews and Mumford & Sons — is now being resurrected after a three-year hiatus.

The festival was sold to the Padres and scheduled to move downtown in 2019, but after lawsuits and COVID, the entire festival was not looking good.

Now, a new group of investors and promoters have been able to square away the rights and are hoping to be able to bring back the three-day festival.

The Del Mar Fair board has now approved a one-year deal with four options.

Tristan Hallman, a spokesperson for the Del Mar Fairgrounds, said the Padres gave them the blessing to move forward, as their affiliation with the team is no more.

In the past, 85,000 people attended the event, and the big question remains who will be playing the next show and how many people will show up to buy tickets.

“We want to have a successful festival and that also means focusing not just on the number of people that you can pack in here, but on the actual guest experience,” Hallman said.

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 2024.