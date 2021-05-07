Justin Bieber to kickoff world tour in San Diego in 2022

SAN DIEGO — Justin Bieber’s first stop in his 2022 world tour will be in San Diego.

The Justice World Tour was slated to kick off this summer but was moved to 2022 because of varying COVID-19 restrictions across the U.S., according to Bieber’s team. Bieber will now perform at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Friday, February 18 with seven new shows added to his tour schedule.

New tour stops include Austin, Jacksonville and Indianapolis. Tickets for new shows go on sale later this month with more details coming to justinbiebermusic.com.

Tickets for rescheduled dates will be honored and all previous ticket-holders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options, according to the tour website.