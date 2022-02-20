Justin Bieber reportedly tests positive for COVID after San Diego show

Singer Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Shortly after a stadium show in San Diego, pop superstar Justin Bieber is delaying his world tour due to COVID-19 issues within his team, a tour spokesperson announced Saturday.

While the official statement alluded only to “positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family,” a representative told TMZ that Bieber himself learned he had the virus on Saturday “but thankfully is feeling OK.”

The tour’s upcoming show in Las Vegas has been postponed and rescheduled for June 28. Refunds are being made at the point of purchase, according to the tour statement.

“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority,” the announcement reads in part. “The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”

The global arena tour was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020 but delayed twice due to the pandemic. Now it faces another disruption, and it’s unclear if more dates will be postponed.

Bieber’s San Diego show took place Friday at Pechanga Arena. As the Daily Mail reports, the 27-year-old performed some of his most popular hits and tracks from his 2021 album Justice, at times standing on a giant prop airplane.

Attendees had to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test to attend the packed show in the Midway District.