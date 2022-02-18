Justin Bieber kicks off global tour with San Diego show

Justin Bieber appears on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 14, 2020. (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Expect big crowds in the Midway District Friday as pop superstar Justin Bieber kicks off a global tour in San Diego.

The Pechanga Arena debut of the singer’s “Justice World Tour” is at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Fans who will pack into the venue have been waiting a long time, after Bieber’s tour was delayed twice due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Now it begins in earnest, spanning 90 dates in arenas around the world. The pop star’s San Diego appearance will feature special guests Jaden, Eddie Benjamin and ¿Téo?”

As of Friday morning, tickets were still available ranging from $100 in the nosebleeds to over $1,000 dollars, at least as listed on the resale market.

The tour is aimed at raising awareness for a variety of causes at each stop, including criminal justice reform, climate change and voter registration, Billboard reports.

The venue’s website has information about parking options at Pechanga Arena: General spots will run you $35, while preferred spots that help you skip the lines start at $80.

Attendees will be expected to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test with one or two days (antigen and PCR tests, respectively). Unvaccinated attendees must also wear a mask. More on the COVID policies for Bieber’s San Diego show here.