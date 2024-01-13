SAN DIEGO — The family-friendly event where kids get a chance to interact with dinosaurs is almost here. Jurassic Quest roars into San Diego’s Del Mar Fairgrounds next weekend.

The popular interactive dino event features life-size animatronic dinosaurs like the Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, and T-Rex, just to name a few. And you can’t forget the prehistoric creatures of the sea, including the 50-foot long Megalodon.

Jurassic Quest will be stopping in San Diego from Friday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 21.

At the event, kids can interact with dino trainers, baby dinos, catch a live Raptor show, explore dinosaur rides, take part in a giant fossil dig, bounce on inflatables, enjoy a fossil science exhibit, play at the “Triceratots” soft play area, and more. You can even grab a photo of your child riding a giant dinosaur!

Tickets can be purchased online and in person. Kids two and younger are free.

Also that weekend, Disney on Ice “Frozen & Encanto” is heading to the Pechanga Arena San Diego from Jan. 18 to 21, 2024.