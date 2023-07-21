SAN DIEGO — A Jurassic Park experience in San Diego opens Friday. Embark on the prehistoric adventure of a lifetime and see what it was like 65 million years ago.

All you need to do is walk through the gates of Jurrasic Par kat 325 15th St. in the East Village. It’s one of the many activation sites connected to Comic-Con.

You don’t need a badge. All you need is a reservation or to wait in line like dozens of people who were seen gathering Friday morning.

One Jurassic Park super fan says she began camping out as early as 1 a.m. to be one of the first to enjoy the event.

The experience is open to the public for free. Doors open at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Attendees will step into the sets of Jurassic Park, recreating the iconic moments that fans know and love amid the 30th anniversary of the film.

The activation site has giveaways like Jurassic-themed food offerings, exclusive merchandise, and more.