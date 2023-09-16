JULIAN, Calif. — Autumn has started to set in across San Diego County — from Spirit Halloween stores reopening to the return of pumpkin spice.

Although nothing says “fall is here” quite like some crisp apples, with one Julian orchard earning national recognition as one of the best places in the country to fill up a basket with the delicious fruit.

Julian Farm and Orchard was ranked as one of the top 10 apple orchards in the nation by USA Today 10Best. It is the only California orchard to make the ranking.

The 25-acre farm is known for its vast apple orchard with more than 1,400 trees and fun autumnal offerings — including a U-Pick and pumpkin patch — that draw out thousands of visitors every year.

“We are so thrilled to receive this award from USA Today and to be recognized for our

hard work,” said Eva Elmblad, general manager at Julian Farm and Orchard. “Apple Season is a cherished time in Julian, and we are proud to be a part of it.”

The No. 1 spot on the USA Today 10Best list went to the Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine. The ranking was voted on by the publication’s readers. A full list can be found below:

Libby & Son U-Picks – Limerick, Maine Milburn Orchards – Elkton, Maryland Mercier Orchards – Blue Ridge, Georgia Sky Top Orchard – Flat Rock, North Carolina Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards – LaFayette, New York Julian Farm and Orchard – Santa Ysabel, California Spicer Orchards – Fenton, Michigan Crane Orchards – Fennville, Michigan Huber’s Orchard and Winery – Borden, Indiana All Seasons Orchard – Woodstock, Illinois

For those San Diegans looking to make the most of harvest season, Julian Farm and Orchard is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information about visiting can be found here.

Julian Farm and Orchard is located at 4381 Julian Hwy in Santa Ysabel, about three miles west of historic Julian.