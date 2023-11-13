JULIAN, Calif. — You can now, for the first time ever, ice skate at a rink in Julian!

Skaters will be able to take in the sights of Julian Farm and Orchard on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 1 as part of the “Holidays at the Farm” event, it was announced in a press release Monday.

Ice skating sessions, which require reservations, go for 45 minutes, costing $18 for ages 12 and up and $12 for ages 3-11, according to officials. Helmet and skate rentals are $4 each.

Those looking to cuddle and be warm rink-side can purchase a ten-person cabana with fire pit for $50 per hour. Food and drink packages are also available.

Guests with a skating reservation are recommended to arrive 30 minutes before their skating session, the press release said.

The “Holidays at the Farm” event also features food and drink vendors, petting zoo, hayrides, rock climbing wall, haybale maze and other activities.

Ice-skating sessions start at 11:30 a.m. and go into the evening. Free parking is available.