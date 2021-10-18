Judge approves Kanye West name change to Ye

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Don’t call him Kanye anymore.

A Los Angeles judge Monday approved a petition by rapper Kanye West to officially change his name to be known simply as “Ye,” with no middle or last name.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court gave her nod to the request by the singer, who filed his petition Aug. 24 and stated he was making the change for personal reasons.

The entertainer, 44, released an eighth studio album titled “Ye” in June 2018.

That same year, the singer said in an interview with radio host Big Boy that he believes “ye” is “the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means `you.”‘

