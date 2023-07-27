SAN DIEGO — San Diego will be “Burnin’ Up” this fall when the Jonas Brothers come to town.

The musical trio will be performing at Viejas Arena on Oct. 28 as part of The Tour, which announced new North American dates Thursday.

Tickets for the San Diego show and other newly-announced North America dates will be distributed through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale service.

Fans can sign up for presale access here though 7 p.m. PT on July 31. Those who are selected to receive an access code will be able to purchase presale tickets staring on Aug. 3.

A limited number of general sale tickets are expected to be available at 10 a.m. on Aug. 4 here.

In addition to the 26 new North American dates, the Jonas Brothers also added 27 shows across Australia, Europe and New Zealand to the tour schedule.

The Tour will kick off on Aug. 12 and 13 with back-to-back shows at Yankee Stadium in New York and will span 90 shows across 20 countries.

You can find a full list of Jonas Brothers tour dates and locations here.

Pop band Lawrence will join the Jonas Brothers as a supporting act for the North American dates.

The Jonas Brothers show announcement joins star-studded list of performances scheduled at Viejas Arena in 2023 including Marco Antonio Solis, Kali Uchis, Doja Cat, Stevie Nicks and more.

The Jonas Brothers are made up of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas.

The trio rose to fame after starring in the Disney Channel Original Movie “Camp Rock,” following that success with six successful studio albums, including their latest collaboration “The Album,” which released in 2023.