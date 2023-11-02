The last new Beatles’ song has officially been released

SAN DIEGO — The art collection of songwriter, musician and peace activist John Lennon is set to be unveiled in San Diego for the first time in a decade.

The exhibit comes on the heels of the release of the last new Beatles song ever, featuring Lennon with Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

Premiering Thursday, Nov. 2, “Now and Then” comes from a batch of unreleased demos written and sung by the late Lennon. His former bandmates have all worked on the song, which was finally completed after four decades.

In honor of this iconic, grand finale Beatles release, Art San Diego is hosting the “The Lennon Art Collection.” The contemporary art and design fair coordinator told FOX 5 this exhibit will showcase over 50 remarkable lithographs and prints by Lennon.

Universally celebrated as a musical legend, Art San Diego said Lennon was also an accomplished author and artist with his work reflecting his philosophies of peace and love.

“John Lennon’s message of peace through his music and art were at the center of the movement to end the war in Vietnam. In promoting peace, he wrote the song “Give Peace a Chance” and recorded it with an all-star cast in his hotel room during the Bed-ins For Peace in 1969,” said Scott Hann, exhibit curator of Art San Diego. “We are back at a point where there are wars raging once again and the message of peace is needed now more than ever. It is our sincere hope that by bringing this art out for the public to see and feel the energy it creates will help spark a movement towards peace and understanding in the world.”

Lennon’s work will be viewable between Nov. 3-5 at the San Diego Convention Center downtown during the following hours:

— Friday, Nov. 3: First look will start a noon until 5 p.m., and the Collectors’ VIP Opening Night Preview Event will take place from 6-9 p.m.

— Saturday, Nov. 4: The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

— Sunday, Nov. 5: The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets to the exhibit can be secured here for free. At the time of checkout, Art San Diego encourages guests to donate to Monarch School and Humble Design to further their missions of serving homeless families in San Diego County.

“The exhibit will allow the people of San Diego to visit an exhibit that is all about peace and happiness,” Hann continued. “Hopefully, they will take that energy back out into the community and start getting people talking about giving peace a chance on all fronts.”