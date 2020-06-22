Joel Schumacher, director of ‘Lost Boys,’ ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ and 2 ‘Batman’ films, dies at 80

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 22: Director Joel Schumacher poses backstage during the 11th Annual Hollywood Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 22, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Schumacher, director of ‘Lost Boys,’ ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ and 2 ‘Batman’ films, has died.

He was 80 years old.

Schumacher was famous for many films, including “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “The Lost Boys,” “Flatliners and two films in the Batman franchise.”

He also adapted two John Grisham books — “The Client” in 1994 and “A Time to Kill” in 1996 — and earned critical acclaim for “Falling Down” and “8mm.”

He directed 2004’s “The Phantom of the Opera,” which earned three Oscar nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Original Song. The film also earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Musical or Comedy — Motion Picture.