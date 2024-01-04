SAN DIEGO — Comedian and actor Jo Koy caught up with FOX 5 Thursday to discuss the upcoming 81st Golden Globe Awards.

The eccentric jokester was tapped to host the event by its producers on part of his “infectious energy and relatable humor,” the Associated Press reported.

Koy said when he received the news that he was selected, his mouth dropped in surprise. He also said his sleep has lacked since because he’s been busy writing content for the show.

When asked by FOX 5 if he feels the pressure of having to perform on such a big platform, he pointed to being in the moment.

“I’ve got to remember that there’s 52 countries watching, so you know, I’m entertaining people in the world but I’m also entertaining the people watching (in-person),” Koy explained. “So I just got to enjoy the moment, and it’s a celebration — Hollywood’s not on strike anymore.”

Koy has released five stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, including his most recent Netflix special, “Live From The Los Angeles Forum.” This past year, he also starred in the flick “Easter Sunday,” an all-Filipino production.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS and be streamed via Paramount+ on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. local time. It’s the largest award show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television.