SAN DIEGO — San Diegans can kick off the holiday season at the USS Midway Museum’s new holiday light experience “Jingle Jets.”

The aircraft carrier has been transformed into a winter wonderland for all ages to enjoy this holiday season. “Jingle Jets” opened the Friday after Thanksgiving and runs on select nights from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Dec. 23.

Lights adorn the aircraft carrier at the inaugural holiday event. Those in attendance can send letters to service members, enjoy music from a live DJ, dancing, photo ops, meet Santa Claus, enjoy holiday food and cocktails, and listen to their favorite holiday music from a trio of carolers.

The USS Midway Museum is a historical naval aircraft carrier museum located on the Navy Pier in downtown San Diego. The USS Midway was the longest-serving aircraft carrier in the 20th century, according to the USS Midway Museum’s website.

The website states the Midway was decommissioned in San Diego on April 11, 1992. It was donated in 2003 to the San Diego Aircraft Carrier Museum organization. It opened as the USS Midway Museum in June 2004. Read more on the aircraft carrier’s history here.

Kids 5 and under get free admission to “Jingle Jets.” Veterans can enjoy free admission to the museum during the month of November.

Only limited areas of the ship will be open during “Jingle Jets.” Full tours are available during regular museum hours.

The USS Midway Museum is located at 910 North Harbor Drive in San Diego at the Navy Pier. Parking is available on the Navy Pier near the museum. Metered parking is also available on city streets.

Click here for more information on “Jingle Jets” and to purchase tickets. Check out FOX 5’s list of things to do in San Diego this holiday season for a list of seasonal events happening around the county.