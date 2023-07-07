SAN DIEGO — “Hear you me,” rock band Jimmy Eat World will be celebrating 30 years of making music during their tour stop in San Diego later this month.

Zach Lind, the drummer of the group, caught up with FOX 5 Friday to talk about the The Amplified Echos tour, which is co-headlined with indie rock band Manchester Orchestra.

After multiple decades of playing music in cities across America, Lind says in a lot of ways performing is more exciting now than ever because of the perspective gained with age and experience.

“I think you’re able to enjoy the moment a little bit more because you know that time is of the essence,” said Lind.

Jimmy Eat World will be performing on July 21 in Gallagher Square as part of Petco Park’s summer concert series, which Lind says is something the group is really looking forward to.

“We’re going to play at Petco Park, that’s one of our favorite venues to play,” the drummer told FOX 5. “We love San Diego. It’s like a home away from home for us.”

The seasoned musician then spoke on the group’s fans, explaining how appreciative he is for those who come out to their live shows.

“That’s one of the great things about going on tour and playing shows, you get to have that interaction. Sort of as a musician you think, ‘okay we want to give back’ and provide a really fun night for the fans,” said Lind.

Tickets to see both Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra in San Diego start at $40.50 on Ticketmaster and are still up for grabs.

“We’re really looking forward to the show,” said Lind. “It’s going to be an awesome night and we’re especially looking forward to the awesome weather.”